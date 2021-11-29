Erweiterte Funktionen
Kolibri Global Energy - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT
28.11.21 22:52
Das Instrument B12 CA50043K1093 KOLIBRI GLOBAL ENERGY INC EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.11.2021 The instrument B12 CA50043K1093 KOLIBRI GLOBAL ENERGY INC EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 30.11.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,07275 $
|0,088 $
|-0,0153 $
|-17,33%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA50043K1093
|A2QHDS
|0,10 $
|0,034 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|0,061 €
|+5,17%
|26.11.21
|Frankfurt
|0,054 €
|-5,26%
|25.11.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,07275 $
|-17,33%
|26.11.21
