Erweiterte Funktionen
Bank Of America Dep U - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT
28.11.21 22:51
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument NCB2 US060505ED21 BANK AMERICA DEP.PFD U BOND wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.11.2021 The instrument NCB2 US060505ED21 BANK AMERICA DEP.PFD U BOND has its ex-dividend/interest day on 29.11.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|102,57 $
|102,57 $
|- $
|0,00%
|26.11./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US060505ED21
|BA0ADS
|104,63 $
|- $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.