Erweiterte Funktionen
Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf BA. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT
30.11.21 01:29
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB61V2 HVB EXP.CL 01.12.25 VW Vz WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.11.2021: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB61V2 HVB EXP.CL 01.12.25 VW Vz WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.11.2021: WARUN_02
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.11./07:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB25P81
|LB25P8
|1.010 €
|- €
Werte im Artikel
1.007
0,00%
1.010
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|26.11.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|26.11.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.