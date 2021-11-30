Erweiterte Funktionen
30.11.21 01:29
Das Instrument DE000HVB61Z3 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24)APC WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.11.2021: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB61Z3 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24)APC WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.11.2021: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.11./17:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB61Z3
|HVB61Z
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
1.005
0,00%
100,00
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|26.11.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|26.11.21
