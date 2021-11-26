Erweiterte Funktionen



26.11.21 01:06
Das Instrument VV0 CA28085A1066 EDISON BATTERY METALS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.11.2021 The instrument VV0 CA28085A1066 EDISON BATTERY METALS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 29.11.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,142 € 0,132 € 0,01 € +7,58% 25.11./21:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA28085A1066 A3CWGZ 0,18 € 0,085 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,142 € +7,58%  25.11.21
Stuttgart 0,126 € +3,28%  24.11.21
München 0,128 € +3,23%  25.11.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,14982 $ +2,68%  24.11.21
Berlin 0,134 € 0,00%  25.11.21
Frankfurt 0,117 € -10,00%  24.11.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
