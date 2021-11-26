Erweiterte Funktionen
Edison Battery Metals - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT
26.11.21 01:06
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument VV0 CA28085A1066 EDISON BATTERY METALS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.11.2021 The instrument VV0 CA28085A1066 EDISON BATTERY METALS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 29.11.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,142 €
|0,132 €
|0,01 €
|+7,58%
|25.11./21:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA28085A1066
|A3CWGZ
|0,18 €
|0,085 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,142 €
|+7,58%
|25.11.21
|Stuttgart
|0,126 €
|+3,28%
|24.11.21
|München
|0,128 €
|+3,23%
|25.11.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,14982 $
|+2,68%
|24.11.21
|Berlin
|0,134 €
|0,00%
|25.11.21
|Frankfurt
|0,117 €
|-10,00%
|24.11.21
