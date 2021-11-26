Das Instrument VV0 CA28085A1066 EDISON BATTERY METALS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.11.2021 The instrument VV0 CA28085A1066 EDISON BATTERY METALS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 29.11.2021