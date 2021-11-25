Erweiterte Funktionen
DWS US Growth - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT
25.11.21 01:33
Das Instrument DWWW DE0008490897 DWS US GROWTH INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 25.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.11.2021 The instrument DWWW DE0008490897 DWS US GROWTH INVESTMENT_FUND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 25.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.11.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|416,14 €
|410,94 €
|5,20 €
|+1,27%
|24.11./22:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0008490897
|849089
|426,08 €
|294,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|417,86 €
|-1,01%
|23.11.21
|
|421,93 €
|+0,64%
|23.11.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|416,14 €
|+1,27%
|24.11.21
|Düsseldorf
|417,665 €
|+0,75%
|24.11.21
|München
|415,52 €
|+0,62%
|24.11.21
|Hamburg
|415,73 €
|+0,58%
|24.11.21
|Berlin
|416,21 €
|+0,31%
|24.11.21
|Frankfurt
|417,531 €
|+0,27%
|24.11.21
|Hannover
|417,86 €
|-1,01%
|24.11.21
= Realtime
