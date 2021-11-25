Erweiterte Funktionen
25.11.21 01:33
Das Instrument DE000VX26GS7 O.End Part.Z21(22/unl.) Index WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.11.2021: WARVO_02 The instrument DE000VX26GS7 O.End Part.Z21(22/unl.) Index WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.11.2021: WARVO_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 $
|100,00 $
|- $
|0,00%
|24.11./17:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VX26GS7
|VX26GS
|100,00 $
|- $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 $
|0,00%
|22.11.21
= Realtime
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.