Das Instrument DE000VX26GS7 O.End Part.Z21(22/unl.) Index WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 25.11.2021: WARVO_02 The instrument DE000VX26GS7 O.End Part.Z21(22/unl.) Index WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 25.11.2021: WARVO_02