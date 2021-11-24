Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument 86B GB00BD8DR117 BIFFA PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 24.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 25.11.2021 The instrument 86B GB00BD8DR117 BIFFA PLC LS-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 24.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.11.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,12 €
|4,10 €
|0,02 €
|+0,49%
|23.11./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BD8DR117
|A2ATKH
|4,72 €
|2,52 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|5,37 $
|+13,05%
|10.11.21
|Frankfurt
|4,12 €
|+0,49%
|23.11.21
|Stuttgart
|4,16 €
|-1,42%
|23.11.21
= Realtime
