Das Instrument 86B GB00BD8DR117 BIFFA PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 24.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 25.11.2021 The instrument 86B GB00BD8DR117 BIFFA PLC LS-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 24.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.11.2021