AMERICAN SHIPPING CO.NK1. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT




24.11.21 01:10
Das Instrument X5A NO0010272065 AMERICAN SHIPPING CO.NK10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.11.2021 The instrument X5A NO0010272065 AMERICAN SHIPPING CO.NK10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 25.11.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,92 $ 3,92 $ -   $ 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
NO0010272065 A0ETG1 4,05 $ 3,15 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 3,405 € +4,77%  23.11.21
Frankfurt 3,425 € +2,24%  23.11.21
Berlin 3,49 € +0,29%  23.11.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 3,92 $ 0,00%  23.11.21
Stuttgart 3,385 € -4,51%  23.11.21
  = Realtime
