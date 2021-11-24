Erweiterte Funktionen
AMERICAN SHIPPING CO.NK1. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT
24.11.21 01:10
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument X5A NO0010272065 AMERICAN SHIPPING CO.NK10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 24.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 25.11.2021 The instrument X5A NO0010272065 AMERICAN SHIPPING CO.NK10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 24.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 25.11.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,92 $
|3,92 $
|- $
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|NO0010272065
|A0ETG1
|4,05 $
|3,15 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|München
|3,405 €
|+4,77%
|23.11.21
|Frankfurt
|3,425 €
|+2,24%
|23.11.21
|Berlin
|3,49 €
|+0,29%
|23.11.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|3,92 $
|0,00%
|23.11.21
|Stuttgart
|3,385 €
|-4,51%
|23.11.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|American Shipping Company - .
|25.04.21