24.11.21 01:10
Das Instrument BLD GB0001367019 BRIT. LD CO. PLC LS-,25 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 24.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 25.11.2021 The instrument BLD GB0001367019 BRIT. LD CO. PLC LS-,25 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 24.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 25.11.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,27 €
|6,322 €
|-0,052 €
|-0,82%
|23.11./22:02
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB0001367019
|852556
|6,40 €
|4,87 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,27 €
|-0,82%
|23.11.21
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|6,8398 $
|+2,39%
|09.11.21
|Hannover
|6,252 €
|-0,41%
|23.11.21
|Frankfurt
|6,256 €
|-0,54%
|23.11.21
|Berlin
|6,302 €
|-0,69%
|23.11.21
|Stuttgart
|6,132 €
|-1,51%
|23.11.21
|Düsseldorf
|6,238 €
|-1,58%
|23.11.21
