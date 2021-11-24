Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Indexanleihe Protect au. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT
24.11.21 01:10
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB62N7 HVB XPRINDPRO Anl. 21(24)DAX WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 24.11.2021: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB62N7 HVB XPRINDPRO Anl. 21(24)DAX WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 24.11.2021: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|23.11./17:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB62N7
|HVB62N
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|19.11.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|19.11.21
= Realtime
