Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Vonovia":
 Indizes      Aktien    


Vonovia - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT




23.11.21 01:26
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument VNA DE000A1ML7J1 VONOVIA SE NA O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.11.2021 The instrument VNA DE000A1ML7J1 VONOVIA SE NA O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 24.11.2021

Aktuell
Hot Stock meldet Einstieg ins Wasserstoff-Geschäft - Massives Kaufsignal
Nach 6.847% mit Ballard Power ($BLDP) und 61.917% mit Plug Power ($PLUG)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Vonovia


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
54,48 € 55,72 € -1,24 € -2,23% 22.11./17:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A1ML7J1 A1ML7J 60,96 € 48,57 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		54,48 € -2,19%  22.11.21
Hannover 54,30 € -0,73%  22.11.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 61,93 $ -1,40%  22.11.21
Hamburg 54,66 € -2,22%  22.11.21
Stuttgart 54,42 € -2,23%  22.11.21
Xetra 54,48 € -2,23%  22.11.21
Düsseldorf 54,40 € -2,37%  22.11.21
Berlin 54,44 € -2,51%  22.11.21
München 54,38 € -2,54%  22.11.21
Frankfurt 54,34 € -2,62%  22.11.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen - Kursrallye vor Aktiensplit. Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2080 Vonovia Aktie 22.11.21
1 Vonovia Deutsche Wohnen Erg. 22.07.21
122 D Wohnen vs Vonovia vs Ente. 25.04.21
374 Verschmelzung: Annington/Gagf. 19.01.17
166 1. Deutsche Annington Immobil. 23.09.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...