Das Instrument WYU1 LU0181454132 WALSER PTF-GERMAN SEL. R INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.11.2021 The instrument WYU1 LU0181454132 WALSER PTF-GERMAN SEL. R INVESTMENT_FUND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.11.2021