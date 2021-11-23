Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument WYU1 LU0181454132 WALSER PTF-GERMAN SEL. R INVESTMENT_FUND wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.11.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 24.11.2021 The instrument WYU1 LU0181454132 WALSER PTF-GERMAN SEL. R INVESTMENT_FUND has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.11.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 24.11.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|245,63 €
|246,39 €
|-0,76 €
|-0,31%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU0181454132
|A0BKM9
|246,78 €
|215,44 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|245,63 €
|-0,31%
|19.11.21
|
|230,581 €
|-5,76%
|17.05.21
|Berlin
|244,69 €
|+0,16%
|22.11.21
|München
|246,00 €
|0,00%
|22.11.21
|Düsseldorf
|243,12 €
|-0,12%
|22.11.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|242,42 €
|-0,35%
|22.11.21
|Hamburg
|244,22 €
|-0,42%
|22.11.21
|Frankfurt
|243,87 €
|-0,59%
|22.11.21
