Erweiterte Funktionen



Shellproof - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT




23.11.21 01:26
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument S8E GB00B8TS4M09 GUSBOURNE PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.11.2021 The instrument S8E GB00B8TS4M09 GUSBOURNE PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.11.2021

Aktuell
Hot Stock meldet Einstieg ins Wasserstoff-Geschäft - Massives Kaufsignal
Nach 6.847% mit Ballard Power ($BLDP) und 61.917% mit Plug Power ($PLUG)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,2301 $ 1,40 $ -0,1699 $ -12,14% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B8TS4M09 A1J6EV 1,40 $ 0,86 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 1,09 € 0,00%  22.11.21
Berlin 1,10 € 0,00%  22.11.21
Stuttgart 1,05 € -0,94%  22.11.21
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,2301 $ -12,14%  10.11.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen - Kursrallye vor Aktiensplit. Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA) - Massives Kaufsignal

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...