Stock Spirits Group - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT
26.11.21 01:06
Das Instrument 7SI GB00BF5SDZ96 STOCK SPIRITS GROUP LS-10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.11.2021 The instrument 7SI GB00BF5SDZ96 STOCK SPIRITS GROUP LS-10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 29.11.2021
