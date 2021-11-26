Erweiterte Funktionen



26.11.21 01:06
Das Instrument 7SI GB00BF5SDZ96 STOCK SPIRITS GROUP LS-10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 26.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 29.11.2021 The instrument 7SI GB00BF5SDZ96 STOCK SPIRITS GROUP LS-10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 26.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 29.11.2021

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,33 € 4,325 € 0,005 € +0,12% 25.11./20:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BF5SDZ96 A1W69F 4,49 € 2,42 €
Werte im Artikel
0,69 plus
+2,33%
4,33 plus
+0,12%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 4,375 € +0,34%  25.11.21
Berlin 4,33 € +0,12%  25.11.21
München 4,57 € 0,00%  25.11.21
Stuttgart 4,355 € -0,11%  25.11.21
