IRONRIDGE RES LTD - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT
21.11.21 23:24
Das Instrument BSG AU0000XINEX3 IRONRIDGE RES LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.11.2021 The instrument BSG AU0000XINEX3 IRONRIDGE RES LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 22.11.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,31905 $
|0,2801 $
|0,0389 $
|+13,91%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU0000XINEX3
|A14NU0
|0,50 $
|0,25 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,31905 $
|+13,91%
|19.11.21
|Frankfurt
|0,262 €
|+11,02%
|19.11.21
