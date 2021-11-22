Erweiterte Funktionen



21.11.21 23:24
Das Instrument 0A3 US00434H1086 ACCELERON PHARMA DL -,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.11.2021 The instrument 0A3 US00434H1086 ACCELERON PHARMA DL -,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 23.11.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
178,75 $ 179,68 $ -0,93 $ -0,52% 19.11./23:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US00434H1086 A1W5LE 189,99 $ 111,08 $
Tradegate (RT) 		150,00 € -5,66%  10.11.21
München 157,00 € +0,64%  19.11.21
Stuttgart 157,00 € +0,64%  19.11.21
Frankfurt 159,00 € +0,63%  19.11.21
NYSE 178,77 $ -0,50%  19.11.21
Nasdaq 178,75 $ -0,52%  19.11.21
AMEX 178,70 $ -0,55%  19.11.21
