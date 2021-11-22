Erweiterte Funktionen
Acceleron Pharma - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT
21.11.21 23:24
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 0A3 US00434H1086 ACCELERON PHARMA DL -,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.11.2021 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.11.2021 The instrument 0A3 US00434H1086 ACCELERON PHARMA DL -,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.11.2021 and ex capital adjustment on 23.11.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|178,75 $
|179,68 $
|-0,93 $
|-0,52%
|19.11./23:43
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US00434H1086
|A1W5LE
|189,99 $
|111,08 $
