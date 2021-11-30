Erweiterte Funktionen
Bonus Pro Zertifikat auf Munic. - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT
30.11.21 01:29
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB62E6 HVB BON.PRO Z30.11.26 MUV2 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.11.2021: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB62E6 HVB BON.PRO Z30.11.26 MUV2 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.11.2021: WARUN_02
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB62E6
|HVB62E
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|26.11.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|26.11.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.