Hannover Rück ADR - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT




12.05.21 07:51
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.05.2021 Das Instrument HNRB US4106931052 HANN.RUECKV.SE ADR 1/2/ON wird ex Dividende gehandelt am 12.05.2021. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der ex Indikator heute jedoch leider nicht angezeigt. Wir bitten um Ihr Verstaendnis. The instrument HNRB US4106931052 HANN.RUECKV.SE ADR 1/2/ON has its ex-dividend on 12.05.2021. Due to technical aspects the indicator will not be displayed. We kindly ask for your understanding.

Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
73,00 € 73,50 € -0,50 € -0,68% 12.05./09:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4106931052 A0CBFZ 82,50 € 60,50 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 73,00 € -0,68%  09:26
Nasdaq OTC Other 91,05 $ -1,15%  11.05.21
Frankfurt 73,00 € -1,35%  08:20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
