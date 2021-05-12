Erweiterte Funktionen
Hannover Rück ADR - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT
12.05.21 07:51
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.05.2021 Das Instrument HNRB US4106931052 HANN.RUECKV.SE ADR 1/2/ON wird ex Dividende gehandelt am 12.05.2021. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der ex Indikator heute jedoch leider nicht angezeigt. Wir bitten um Ihr Verstaendnis. The instrument HNRB US4106931052 HANN.RUECKV.SE ADR 1/2/ON has its ex-dividend on 12.05.2021. Due to technical aspects the indicator will not be displayed. We kindly ask for your understanding.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|73,00 €
|73,50 €
|-0,50 €
|-0,68%
|12.05./09:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4106931052
|A0CBFZ
|82,50 €
|60,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|73,00 €
|-0,68%
|09:26
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|91,05 $
|-1,15%
|11.05.21
|Frankfurt
|73,00 €
|-1,35%
|08:20
= Realtime
