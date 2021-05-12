DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.05.2021 Das Instrument HNRB US4106931052 HANN.RUECKV.SE ADR 1/2/ON wird ex Dividende gehandelt am 12.05.2021. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der ex Indikator heute jedoch leider nicht angezeigt. Wir bitten um Ihr Verstaendnis. The instrument HNRB US4106931052 HANN.RUECKV.SE ADR 1/2/ON has its ex-dividend on 12.05.2021. Due to technical aspects the indicator will not be displayed. We kindly ask for your understanding.