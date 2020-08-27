Erweiterte Funktionen



Guyana Goldfields - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT




27.08.20 07:55
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.08.2020, Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name CA4035301080 GG3 Guyana Goldfields Inc.,

Aktuell
Fintech Hot Stock meldet sensationelles Wachstum von 350% in 2 Monaten
436% Fintech Aktientip nach 479% mit Paypal und 4.464% mit Netcents


Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,179 € 1,179 € -   € 0,00% 27.08./08:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA4035301080 A0D975 1,18 € 0,15 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,172 € -1,18%  26.08.20
München 1,177 € +1,38%  26.08.20
Berlin 1,164 € +0,91%  26.08.20
Düsseldorf 1,17 € 0,00%  08:27
Frankfurt 1,179 € 0,00%  26.08.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 1,40 $ 0,00%  26.08.20
Stuttgart 1,167 € -0,43%  26.08.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Hot Stock meldet nächsten Riesendeal - Massives Kaufsignal. COVID-19 Hot Stock im Visier von Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) und Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Softlab9 Software Solutions Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
66 Guyana Goldfields Bohrergebnis. 15.06.20
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...