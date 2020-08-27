Erweiterte Funktionen
Guyana Goldfields - XFRA : INSTRUMENT_EVENT
27.08.20 07:55
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.08.2020, Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX-Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. The following instrument is traded ex capital adjustment today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. ISIN Short Code Name CA4035301080 GG3 Guyana Goldfields Inc.,
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,179 €
|1,179 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.08./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA4035301080
|A0D975
|1,18 €
|0,15 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,172 €
|-1,18%
|26.08.20
|München
|1,177 €
|+1,38%
|26.08.20
|Berlin
|1,164 €
|+0,91%
|26.08.20
|Düsseldorf
|1,17 €
|0,00%
|08:27
|Frankfurt
|1,179 €
|0,00%
|26.08.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|1,40 $
|0,00%
|26.08.20
|Stuttgart
|1,167 €
|-0,43%
|26.08.20
