INTERN.CONS.AIRL.GR. ADR - XFRA : INRA: Ex Dividende heute / Ex Dividend today
08.10.20 07:56
Folgendes Instrument wird heute 08.10.2020 EX Dividende gehandelt: The EX-Dividend-day of the following instrument is today 10/08/2020. KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTR.NAME: DIVIDEND AMOUNT (DECIMAL SEPARATOR: . ): INRA US4593481082 INTERN.CONS.AIRL.GR. ADR 0,52 Eur Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesem Instrument nicht angezeigt. The EX-Indicator is not displayed for this instrument today.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,50 €
|3,56 €
|-0,06 €
|-1,69%
|08.10./09:10
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4593481082
|A1H60G
|15,80 €
|2,06 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|4,13 $
|+3,25%
|07.10.20
|Frankfurt
|2,06 €
|0,00%
|07.10.20
|Berlin
|3,50 €
|-1,69%
|09:10
= Realtime
