INTERN.CONS.AIRL.GR. ADR - XFRA : INRA: Ex Dividende heute / Ex Dividend today




08.10.20 07:56
Folgendes Instrument wird heute 08.10.2020 EX Dividende gehandelt: The EX-Dividend-day of the following instrument is today 10/08/2020. KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTR.NAME: DIVIDEND AMOUNT (DECIMAL SEPARATOR: . ): INRA US4593481082 INTERN.CONS.AIRL.GR. ADR 0,52 Eur Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesem Instrument nicht angezeigt. The EX-Indicator is not displayed for this instrument today.

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,50 € 3,56 € -0,06 € -1,69% 08.10./09:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US4593481082 A1H60G 15,80 € 2,06 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 4,13 $ +3,25%  07.10.20
Frankfurt 2,06 € 0,00%  07.10.20
Berlin 3,50 € -1,69%  09:10
  = Realtime
