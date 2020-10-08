Folgendes Instrument wird heute 08.10.2020 EX Dividende gehandelt: The EX-Dividend-day of the following instrument is today 10/08/2020. KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTR.NAME: DIVIDEND AMOUNT (DECIMAL SEPARATOR: . ): INRA US4593481082 INTERN.CONS.AIRL.GR. ADR 0,52 Eur Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesem Instrument nicht angezeigt. The EX-Indicator is not displayed for this instrument today.