Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.05.2022 - DE000HVB6P18




31.05.22 00:05
Das Instrument DE000HVB6P18 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)LIN WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.05.2022: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB6P18 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)LIN WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.05.2022: WARUN_02

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB6P18 HVB6P1 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  25.05.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  26.05.22
  = Realtime
