4,55 Memory Express Airbag Z. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 31.03.2022 - DE000CS8DKL8
31.03.22 00:03
Das Instrument DE000CS8DKL8 Mem.Expr.A.Z.31.03.28 ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 31.03.2022: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DKL8 Mem.Expr.A.Z.31.03.28 ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 31.03.2022: WARCS_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.03./18:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8DKL8
|CS8DKL
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|24.03.22
= Realtime
