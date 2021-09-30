Erweiterte Funktionen
Johnson Controls International - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.09.2021 - DE000PF99ED0
29.09.21 23:59
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99ED0 CA.BO.Z 30.09.24 Zurich Ins. WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.09.2021: WARBN_04 The instrument DE000PF99ED0 CA.BO.Z 30.09.24 Zurich Ins. WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.09.2021: WARBN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|70,49 $
|70,49 $
|- $
|0,00%
|29.09./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BY7QL619
|A2AQCA
|76,81 $
|40,15 $
70,49
0,00%
1.005
0,00%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|60,96 €
|+1,09%
|29.09.21
|Düsseldorf
|61,02 €
|+0,79%
|29.09.21
|NYSE
|70,49 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|AMEX
|70,42 $
|-0,10%
|29.09.21
|Nasdaq
|70,45 $
|-0,14%
|29.09.21
|Stuttgart
|60,38 €
|-0,46%
|29.09.21
|München
|61,18 €
|-1,70%
|29.09.21
|Berlin
|59,90 €
|-1,77%
|29.09.21
|Frankfurt
|60,38 €
|-2,39%
|29.09.21
|Xetra
|61,54 €
|-3,36%
|29.09.21
