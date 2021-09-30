Erweiterte Funktionen



29.09.21 23:59
Das Instrument DE000PF99ED0 CA.BO.Z 30.09.24 Zurich Ins. WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.09.2021: WARBN_04 The instrument DE000PF99ED0 CA.BO.Z 30.09.24 Zurich Ins. WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.09.2021: WARBN_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
70,49 $ 70,49 $ -   $ 0,00% 29.09./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00BY7QL619 A2AQCA 76,81 $ 40,15 $
Werte im Artikel
70,49 plus
0,00%
1.005 plus
0,00%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		60,96 € +1,09%  29.09.21
Düsseldorf 61,02 € +0,79%  29.09.21
NYSE 70,49 $ 0,00%  01:00
AMEX 70,42 $ -0,10%  29.09.21
Nasdaq 70,45 $ -0,14%  29.09.21
Stuttgart 60,38 € -0,46%  29.09.21
München 61,18 € -1,70%  29.09.21
Berlin 59,90 € -1,77%  29.09.21
Frankfurt 60,38 € -2,39%  29.09.21
Xetra 61,54 € -3,36%  29.09.21
