Multi Aktienanleihe mit Barriere. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.06.2021
30.06.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VQ8MUB8 Protect Multi Aktienanl.21(22) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.06.2021: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VQ8MUB8 Protect Multi Aktienanl.21(22) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.06.2021: WARVO_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|30.06./07:31
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VQ8MUB8
|VQ8MUB
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|28.06.21
|Stuttgart
|99,39 €
|-0,61%
|08:02
