Multi Aktienanleihe mit Barriere. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.06.2021




30.06.21 06:00
Das Instrument DE000VQ8MUB8 Protect Multi Aktienanl.21(22) WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.06.2021: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VQ8MUB8 Protect Multi Aktienanl.21(22) WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.06.2021: WARVO_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 30.06./07:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000VQ8MUB8 VQ8MUB 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  28.06.21
Stuttgart 99,39 € -0,61%  08:02
  = Realtime
