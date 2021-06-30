Das Instrument DE000VQ8KHR5 Expr.Prot.Akt.ZT.21(23) DCO WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.06.2021: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VQ8KHR5 Expr.Prot.Akt.ZT.21(23) DCO WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.06.2021: WARVO_04