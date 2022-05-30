Erweiterte Funktionen
5,50 Memory Express Airbag Z. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.05.2022 - DE000CS8DMS9
29.05.22 21:49
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000CS8DMS9 Mem.Expr.A. Z.30.05.28 MUV2 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.05.2022: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DMS9 Mem.Expr.A. Z.30.05.28 MUV2 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.05.2022: WARCS_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.05./19:42
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8DMS9
|CS8DMS
|1.010 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|23.05.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
