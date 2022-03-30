Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe mit Barriere auf . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.03.2022 - DE000VX8VXW0
30.03.22 00:21
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000VX8VXW0 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)R6C0 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.03.2022: WARVO_04 The instrument DE000VX8VXW0 Protect Aktienanl.v.22(23)R6C0 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.03.2022: WARVO_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.03./17:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000VX8VXW0
|VX8VXW
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|28.03.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|28.03.22
