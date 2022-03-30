Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Vol. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.03.2022 - DE000HVB6FH4
30.03.22 00:21
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB6FH4 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.03.2022: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB6FH4 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.03.2022: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.03./17:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6FH4
|HVB6FH
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|18.03.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
