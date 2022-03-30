Erweiterte Funktionen
Best in Express Plus Zertifikat. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.03.2022 - DE000HVB6EU0
30.03.22 00:21
Das Instrument DE000HVB6EU0 HVB B.In Exp.Pl.29.09.28 SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.03.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB6EU0 HVB B.In Exp.Pl.29.09.28 SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.03.2022: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6EU0
|HVB6EU
|1.010 €
|1.010 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|25.03.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.010 €
|0,00%
|25.03.22
= Realtime
