Indexanleihe mit Barriere auf E. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 30.03.2022 - DE000HVB6EH7
30.03.22 00:21
Das Instrument DE000HVB6EH7 HVB Indexan.Prot. v.22(23)SX7E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 30.03.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB6EH7 HVB Indexan.Prot. v.22(23)SX7E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 30.03.2022: WARUN_03
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.03./17:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6EH7
|HVB6EH
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16.03.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|16.03.22
= Realtime
