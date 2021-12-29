Erweiterte Funktionen
Top Zertifikat auf DAX Kurs [. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.12.2021
29.12.21 00:57
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB6515 HVB TOP Z.29.12.27 DAXK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.12.2021: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB6515 HVB TOP Z.29.12.27 DAXK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.12.2021: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6515
|HVB651
|1.000 €
|1.000 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|27.12.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.000 €
|0,00%
|27.12.21
= Realtime
