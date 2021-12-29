Das Instrument DE000HVB6515 HVB TOP Z.29.12.27 DAXK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.12.2021: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB6515 HVB TOP Z.29.12.27 DAXK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.12.2021: WARUN_01