Top Zertifikat auf DAX Kurs [. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.12.2021




29.12.21 00:57
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB6515 HVB TOP Z.29.12.27 DAXK WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.12.2021: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB6515 HVB TOP Z.29.12.27 DAXK WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.12.2021: WARUN_01

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.000 € 1.000 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB6515 HVB651 1.000 € 1.000 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.000 € 0,00%  27.12.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.000 € 0,00%  27.12.21
  = Realtime
