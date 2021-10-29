Erweiterte Funktionen



Deep-Express-Zertifikat auf Cov. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.10.2021 - DE000LB235Y7




28.10.21 23:42
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB235Y7 Deep-Exp-Z 27.12.2027 1COV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.10.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB235Y7 Deep-Exp-Z 27.12.2027 1COV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.10.2021: WARLB_01

Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - Uran Hot Stock mit spektakulärer Übernahme
Nach 856% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC) und 3.464% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE)

Trench Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.010 € 1.010 € -   € 0,00% 28.10./07:25
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB235Y7 LB235Y 1.010 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		1.010 € 0,00%  26.10.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 1.010 € 0,00%  26.10.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Lithium für Gigafabrik - Sensationelle Übernahme nahe Tesla ($TSLA). Lithium Hot Stock nach 6.800% mit Millennial Lithium ($ML.V) und 15.867% mit Standard Lithium ($SLL.V)

Arbor Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...