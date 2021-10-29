Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.10.2021 - DE000HVB5Y91
28.10.21 23:42
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB5Y91 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24)MUV2 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.10.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB5Y91 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24)MUV2 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.10.2021: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.10./18:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5Y91
|HVB5Y9
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
0,28
0,00%
100,00
0,00%
98,04
-0,14%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|27.10.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|27.10.21
= Realtime
