Aktienanleihe Protect Last Minu. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.06.2021
29.06.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000PF99BM7 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.21(22)RWE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.06.2021: WARBN_01 The instrument DE000PF99BM7 Prot.LM Akt.Anl. v.21(22)RWE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.06.2021: WARBN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|29.06./07:37
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000PF99BM7
|PF99BM
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|28.06.21
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|28.06.21
