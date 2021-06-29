Das Instrument DE000HVB5J66 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24)BAS WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.06.2021: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB5J66 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(24)BAS WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.06.2021: WARUN_02