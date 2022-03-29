Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.03.2022 - DE000HVB6F85
29.03.22 00:05
Das Instrument DE000HVB6F85 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)VOW3 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.03.2022: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB6F85 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)VOW3 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.03.2022: WARUN_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|28.03./18:05
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB6F85
|HVB6F8
|101,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|25.03.22
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|25.03.22
Aktuell
