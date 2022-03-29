Erweiterte Funktionen



Aktienanleihe Protect auf Deu. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 29.03.2022 - DE000HVB6F51




29.03.22 00:05
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB6F51 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)DTE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 29.03.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB6F51 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.22(23)DTE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 29.03.2022: WARUN_03

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 28.03./18:05
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB6F51 HVB6F5 100,00 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  25.03.22
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  25.03.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
