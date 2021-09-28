Erweiterte Funktionen
Bonus Pro Zertifikat auf AXA . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 28.09.2021 - DE000HVB5V29
28.09.21 00:06
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB5V29 HVB BON.PRO Z28.09.26 AXA WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.09.2021: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB5V29 HVB BON.PRO Z28.09.26 AXA WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.09.2021: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.020 €
|1.020 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5V29
|HVB5V2
|1.020 €
|1.020 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.020 €
|0,00%
|24.09.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.020 €
|0,00%
|24.09.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
