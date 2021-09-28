Erweiterte Funktionen
Aktienanleihe Protect auf Varta. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 28.09.2021 - DE000HVB5UW4
28.09.21 00:06
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB5UW4 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22)VAR1 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.09.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB5UW4 HVB Aktienan.Prot.v.21(22)VAR1 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.09.2021: WARUN_04
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.09./17:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5UW4
|HVB5UW
|101,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|24.09.21
|Stuttgart
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|24.09.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
