iShares $ Treasury Bond UCITS. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 28.09.2021 - DE000HVB5UN3
28.09.21 00:06
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB5UN3 HVB Aktienanleihe v.21(22)DAI WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.09.2021: WARUN_02 The instrument DE000HVB5UN3 HVB Aktienanleihe v.21(22)DAI WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.09.2021: WARUN_02
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,3263 €
|4,3297 €
|-0,0034 €
|-0,08%
|27.09./17:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BK95B138
|A2PNJP
|4,50 €
|4,07 €
100,00
0,00%
4,33
-0,08%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,3299 €
|+0,04%
|26.07.21
|Düsseldorf
|4,3215 €
|-0,03%
|27.09.21
|Berlin
|4,328 €
|-0,05%
|27.09.21
|Xetra
|4,3263 €
|-0,08%
|27.09.21
|Frankfurt
|4,3223 €
|-0,12%
|27.09.21
|Stuttgart
|4,314 €
|-0,34%
|27.09.21
= Realtime
