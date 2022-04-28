Erweiterte Funktionen
Fix Kupon Express Step Down. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 28.04.2022 - DE000CS8DLW3
27.04.22 23:56
Das Instrument DE000CS8DLW3 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 22/30.4.25 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.04.2022: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DLW3 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 22/30.4.25 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.04.2022: WARCS_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.04./10:53
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8DLW3
|CS8DLW
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|25.04.22
= Realtime
