10-Phasen-Bond 16/22 auf Fes. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 28.03.2022 - DE000CS8DKF0
27.03.22 21:35
Das Instrument DE000CS8DKF0 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 22/28.3.25 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.03.2022: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DKF0 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 22/28.3.25 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.03.2022: WARCS_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|93,01 €
|93,37 €
|-0,36 €
|-0,39%
|25.03./17:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000NLB3WL2
|NLB3WL
|95,13 €
|92,89 €
100,00
0,00%
93,01
-0,39%
