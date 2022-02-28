Erweiterte Funktionen



Express Aktienanleihe Protect . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 28.02.2022 - DE000HVB6BL5




27.02.22 22:38
Das Instrument DE000HVB6BL5 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)R6C0 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.02.2022: WARUN_03 The instrument DE000HVB6BL5 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 22(25)R6C0 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.02.2022: WARUN_03

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 25.02./17:10
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB6BL5 HVB6BL 100,00 € -   €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  24.02.22
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  24.02.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
