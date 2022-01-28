Erweiterte Funktionen
Global Bio-Chem Technology - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 28.01.2022 - DE000LB296H4
28.01.22 01:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB296H4 Deep-ExpZ plus 24.03.2028 SIE WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 28.01.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB296H4 Deep-ExpZ plus 24.03.2028 SIE WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 28.01.2022: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,015 €
|0,015 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG3919S1057
|657093
|0,055 €
|0,0090 €
Werte im Artikel
0,015
0,00%
1.010
0,00%
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Global BioT up by Citigroup
|28.09.07