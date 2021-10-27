Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Aktienanleihe mit Barr. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 27.10.2021 - DE000HVB5WV2
27.10.21 00:04
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB5WV2 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(25)CON WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.10.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB5WV2 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(25)CON WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.10.2021: WARUN_04
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5WV2
|HVB5WV
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|25.10.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|25.10.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.