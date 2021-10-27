Erweiterte Funktionen



Express Aktienanleihe mit Barr. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 27.10.2021 - DE000HVB5WV2




27.10.21 00:04
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000HVB5WV2 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(25)CON WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.10.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB5WV2 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(25)CON WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.10.2021: WARUN_04

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000HVB5WV2 HVB5WV 100,00 € 100,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  25.10.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 100,00 € 0,00%  25.10.21
  = Realtime
