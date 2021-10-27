Das Instrument DE000HVB5WV2 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(25)CON WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.10.2021: WARUN_04 The instrument DE000HVB5WV2 HVB XPRAKTPRO Anl. 21(25)CON WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.10.2021: WARUN_04