Fix Kupon Express 08/2021 - . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 27.08.2021 - DE000CS8DAG9
27.08.21 00:21
Das Instrument DE000CS8DAG9 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 21/27.8.26 WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.08.2021: WARCS_01 The instrument DE000CS8DAG9 EURO STOXX Exp.-Zt. 21/27.8.26 WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.08.2021: WARCS_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.08./21:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000CS8DAG9
|CS8DAG
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|20.08.21
= Realtime
