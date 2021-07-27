Erweiterte Funktionen
Das Instrument DE000LB20LA5 Express-Anleihe 21(25) ALV WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.07.2021: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB20LA5 Express-Anleihe 21(25) ALV WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.07.2021: WARLB_01
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.07./07:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB20LA5
|LB20LA
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|22.07.21
