Erweiterte Funktionen
Express Zertifikat auf Allianz . - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 27.07.2021 - DE000HVB5M87
26.07.21 23:48
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000HVB5M87 HVB EXP.CL 28.07.25 Allianz WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.07.2021: WARUN_01 The instrument DE000HVB5M87 HVB EXP.CL 28.07.25 Allianz WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.07.2021: WARUN_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.007,5 €
|1.007,5 €
|- €
|0,00%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000HVB5M87
|HVB5M8
|1.008 €
|1.008 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.007,5 €
|0,00%
|23.07.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|1.007,5 €
|0,00%
|23.07.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.