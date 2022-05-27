Erweiterte Funktionen



5,0 % Index-Anleihe mit Barrie. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 27.05.2022 - DE000LB3J9X0




27.05.22 00:11
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument DE000LB3J9X0 Index-Anl Bar 22(23) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.05.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3J9X0 Index-Anl Bar 22(23) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.05.2022: WARLB_01

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
100,00 € 100,00 € -   € 0,00% 26.05./07:25
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000LB3J9X0 LB3J9X 100,00 € -   €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Frankfurt Zertifikate 		100,00 € 0,00%  24.05.22
Stuttgart 100,00 € 0,00%  24.05.22
  = Realtime
