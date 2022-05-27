Erweiterte Funktionen
5,0 % Index-Anleihe mit Barrie. - XFRA : INFORMATION INSTRUMENT RELATION - 27.05.2022 - DE000LB3J9X0
27.05.22 00:11
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument DE000LB3J9X0 Index-Anl Bar 22(23) SX5E WARRANT hat eine geaenderte Produktzuweisung. Dies fuehrt zu einer Orderloeschung zum 27.05.2022: WARLB_01 The instrument DE000LB3J9X0 Index-Anl Bar 22(23) SX5E WARRANT has a change of product relation causing deletion of all open orders effective on 27.05.2022: WARLB_01
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|100,00 €
|100,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|26.05./07:25
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB3J9X0
|LB3J9X
|100,00 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|24.05.22
|Stuttgart
|100,00 €
|0,00%
|24.05.22
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.